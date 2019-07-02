Pan plus academics pays off for SEA pupils

Students of Golden Hands who wrote and passed SEA examination are Jadon Joseph (St Benedict’s College) Caleb Cato (Naparima College) Zheffera Gonzales (Debe High School), Jeremy Greene (St Benedict’s College) and Hagan Alexander (St George’s College). Photo courtesy Golden Hands.

IN the days leading up to the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, some young pannists were hard at work practising for Panorama.

While they attended school during the day and evening classes, they rarely missed a practice session at the Golden Hands Pan Theatre, Independence Avenue, San Fernando.

Combining academics with their musical passion was not easy for the five SEA pupils, but their commitment and drive brought success both at the Panorama finals, where they placed third in the small band category, and in their exam.

Founder of the steelband, science teacher Franka Hills-Headley, congratulated the SEA pupils, Caleb Cato (Naparima College), Jadon Joseph and Jeremy Greene (both St Benedict’s College), Zheffera Gonzales (Debe High) and Hagan Alexander (St George’s College).”

“They have all demonstrated that a great result is firmly rooted in academic/co-curricular balance,” Hills-Headley said.

She challenged them to continue to be lifelong learners, perpetually changing their environment.

She said the five never stopped playing for Panorama 2019 and that Cato, who has been playing since he was six, was the 2017 National San Fest champion.

“He and Jadon were part of the Golden Hands TT Music Festival national championship ensembles, which received several adjudicators' awards and the Prime Minister’s Trophy for most outstanding musical performance.

“All have played for national small-band Panorama with Golden Hands on three or more occasions and are preparing for theory and practical exams at the Trinity College of Music and the UWI Steelpan Solo Performance Examinations. To God be the glory,” Hills-Headley said.