Eastern County Utd’s Trim scores eight in 17-1 rout

NATIONAL youth player Aaliyah Trim continued her exploits at the Concept Coaching Under-20 Youth Football Tournament at the D’abadie Recreation Ground on Thursday, scoring eight goals in Eastern County United’s 17-1 demolition of Legion FA.

Trim scored a brace within the first ten minutes, completed a hat-trick by half-time and bagged a further six goals in the second half, carrying her tally to 12 goals in two matches. Meanwhile, Daniella Castellano was also in top form, scoring five first half goals and a sixth in the second period, while Sherice Nickie and Sharona Canoute scored a pair and a lone goal, respectively.

The win propelled Eastern County ahead of FC Cardinals on goal-difference, despite the latter also securing a massive 7-2 victory over Malick Girls.

Moenesa Mejias continued her blistering form, scoring five goals for Eastern County, adding to the five goals she scored in their recent 9-1 victory against Legions FC. Cayona Patterson rounded off FC Cardinals’ total with a pair of goal, while Shadelle John bagged two items for Malick.

The day’s three top goal scorers, Trim, Castellano, and Mejias are all vying for the top-scorer award. Two matches remain in the round-robin two-legged competition. The next match day, today (MONDAY), will see FC Cardinals take on FC Legion, while Eastern County United meet Malick Girls. The final match day will likely decide the tournament winner when the two current leaders Eastern County and FC Cardinals square off. Special prizes up for grabs are MVP, best goalkeeper, golden boot, most disciplined team, most outstanding coach and best performing manager.

RESULTS –

Thursday –

FC CARDINALS 7 (Moenesa Mejias 5th, 21st, 33rd, 46th, 52nd; Cayona Patterson 47th, 80th) vs MALICK GIRLS 2 (Shadelle John 14th, 70th)

LEGION FA 1 (Chelsea Steel) vs EASTERN COUNTY UNITED 17 (Aaliyah Trim 6th, 7th, 44th, 49th, 56th, 58th, 67th, 69th; Daniella Castellano 9th, 10th, 24th, 28th, 38th, 60th; Sherice Nickie 33rd, 35th; Sharona Canoute 50th)