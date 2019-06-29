3 Tobago students in top 200

Buccoo Government Primary School student Adana Rodriguez, right, hugs her mother Dianna Rogers after receiving her SEA results on Friday. THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles smiles in the background as other school officials and students applaud. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

Sebastian Rampersad, a student of Buccoo Government Primary School, created history for himself, his school and Tobago, when the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results were released last Friday. Not only was Rampersad the top student on the island, placing 18th overall, it was also the first time Buccoo Government produced Tobago's best SEA performer. His 18th position nationally was also Tobago's highest ever SEA position.

The 12-year-old will at­tend the Bishops High School in September.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education Kelvin Charles made the announcement during a visit to the school on Friday, minutes after the results were officially released.

An excited Rampersad, who spoke briefly with the media, said: “I can’t describe it. I have no words to describe it. This is amazing. I’m feeling very happy, I’m glad, I’m ecstatic, very elated. I did very well.”

Thanking his parents and teachers, Rampersad was clear about how his achievement was attained.

“Hard work – definitely hard work – and the teachers, I have to give credit to the teachers. They did their best.”

Rampersad said he is working towards a career in information technology.

Cashelle Small, Rampersad’s teacher, told reporters, “I’m elated. I’m proud. I’m excited… I didn’t expect him to come first but I had high expectations for him.”

The student's achievement did not surprise his parents, both of whom were present when Charles delivered the good news.

Speaking before the announcement, Charles said, “Today is a wonderful day, not only for you here but for Tobago. For the first time, Tobago has three places in the top 200 students in TT and for the first time as well, Buccoo has copped the top spot in Tobago… That child has been placed 18th...It is the first time that someone from Tobago has come that high in TT. Two of the three places are within the first 100 students in TT, and the third place is 103. So, Tobago schools have done exceedingly well.”

Representative for Buccoo/ Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis, a former Buccoo Government student, recalled his experience and offered words of advice to students and their parents.

“I hope we are now convinced that 'town schools' and Signal Hill aren’t necessarily the best schools. I also hope that parents in Tobago do not swarm the principal of Buccoo Government Primary School seeking to register their children at the new best school in Tobago."

Dennis said success at a school is not guaranteed by its name alone.

“Children can succeed at any school where there are committed teachers working tirelessly alongside equally committed and responsible parents. It is also important to note that some children are more academically inclined than others. Nevertheless, today we recognise academic excellence.”

He later presented a cheque for $3,000 as a personal contribution to Rampersad’s continued development.

Placing second in Tobago was Bethesda Government Primary School’s Daniella Taylor.

The 12-year-old was philosophical in assessment about her achievement and advised the other students: “It’s not about the destination but the journey.”

Taylor said she wants to become a neurosurgeon and will be attending Bishops High School.

A total of 933 students in Tobago wrote the annual SEA examination. Of that figure, 464 were boys while 469 were girls.

PUT IN BOX

OTHER STUDENTS WHO PLACED IN THE TOP TEN.

3rd Archelle’ Melville - Signal Hill Government

4th Brianna McPherson - Belle Garden Anglican

5th Jaden Roberts – Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation

6th Kaelan Bynoe - St. Nicholas Private

7th Xhane Gray - Signal Hill Government

8th Jade Llanos - Tobago International Academy

9th Brandon-Mark Browne - Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation

10th Adanna Rodriguez- Buccoo Government