Lara discharged from hospital

Brian Lara

WEST Indies batting great Brian Lara was discharged from hospital, today.

Lara was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, after complaining of chest pains on Tuesday during a gym session.

"He has been discharged at 12:20 from the hospital," according to a report on India Today.

"He is fit and fine," the source added.

Lara is in India working for Star Sports during the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is being held in England and Wales.

Yesterday, speaking on his Soundcloud account at hospital, Lara said, "Hi everyone. I know everyone is very concerned about what's happening. I think I maybe extended myself a little bit too much in the gym this morning. I felt a bit of pain in my chest, so I just felt it was best to see a doctor and I was taken to the hospital. The pain continued, so obviously a lot of tests had been done."

Lara, who asked for time to rest, seemed fairly comfortable, as he was watching a World Cup match.

"I am just chilling in my hospital bed watching England versus Australia...I am going to be all right."