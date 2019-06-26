Break-in at dead officer’s home: Police suspect close relative

The home of the late police officer, Mark Maraj was broken into sometime over the weekend, resulting in a loss of appliances and jewellery.

Police said Maraj's son, who now lives at the home on Buller Gill Avenue, Arima, secured it and left to stay with relatives last Friday.

An attorney and friend of the family went to the house at around 8 am on Monday to check on it but found the burglar proofing bars were removed and windows broken.

He called the police and members of the Arima CID are investigating. Police said jewellry and appliances were missing and suspect a close male relative may have ordered the buglary as he was suspected of a similar break-in at the house in the past.

Newsday understands while Maraj's son lives at the house, ownership of the property was passed on to his parents after his death.

Maraj, who served as an inspector and later as an ASP in the Port of Spain and Northern Divisions died of a heart attack at his home in March.