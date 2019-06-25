Police uncover drugs sales at Princes Market

NOT only fruits, vegetables and meats are sold at the Princes Town market, but illegal drugs too.

With such sales being detected, the Princes Town Municipal Police has increased both uniform and undercover police presence at the market to put an end to such illegal sales.

Over the last three weeks, police said, joint exercises coordinated by Inspector Wendell Gunzman of the Municipal Police with assistance of K9 Branch led to the discovery of cocaine and marijuana hidden inside the market. Several arrests were made.

On Saturday, during another exercise also coordinated by Inspector Gunzman, supervised by WPC Cpl St Louis-Jones and including WPCs Jessop, Ramsey, PCs Reberio, Ramsingh, Ramjohn and others searched the market and found illegal drugs hidden under a tank.

The drugs were seized and police said a street value of $800. Speaking to Newsday yesterday senior police said that vendors and other people were using the market as a front to sell their drugs while also selling lawful market items.

He said the police have made a dent in the drug trade and is now sending a warning to all "drug users" and "drug pushers" to stay away from the market or face being arrested and prosecuted.