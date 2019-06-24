South cable thief jailed for 6 months

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A MAN confessed in the San Fernando magistrates' court this morning that he stole cables from the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC's) public lighting department and was jailed for six months.

Vishram Bissessar, 27, pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor, before whom he confessed that he has several previous convictions for larceny.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said that last Friday, security officers from Umbrella Security Services saw Bissessar pulling cables through a fence at T&TEC's public lighting department's compound on Reform Bye Pass, near the Brian Lara Stadium.

It was at about 10.35 pm and the police confronted Bissessar, Seedan said.

He replied, "I just making ah lil scrape."

He was arrested and taken to the nearby Marabella Police station.

Antoine asked Bissessar why he opted to steal public property though he was gainfully employed. He said, "Ma'am, I work for $150 a day and I need to buy food to eat, take a trim."

Seedan told the magistrate a police criminal record showed Bissessar had been convicted on several occasions of larceny and stealing.

Antoine ordered Bissessar to serve the sentence with hard labour.