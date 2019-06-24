Queen honours Asiya Local women's activist named Commonwealth Point of Light

Asiya Mohammed

BRITISH Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has recognised TT's Asiya Mohammed as the 100th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of “her exceptional voluntary service supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence.” The award was announced in a statement from the British High Commission in Port of Spain.

Mohammed is the founder of Conflict Women which helps survivors of sexual and domestic abuse rebuild their lives through entrepreneurship.

The statement said, “Drawing on her own experience, Asiya was inspired to help other survivors achieve financial independence by offering free training in jewellery making and business development, enabling them to start their own businesses.

“In the past five years, Conflict Women has trained over 70 women, 25 of whom now draw a regular monthly income with their hand-crafted jewellery.”

Last year, Conflict Women launched a new micro-finance loan project, Multiply, with help from the high commission, providing executive coaching and access to capital for survivors' businesses in TT, Barbados and Jamaica.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London in 2018, The Queen is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53-member Commonwealth which she heads for the difference they are making in their communities.

Each week for the two years after CHOGM 2018, she will recognise one volunteer from one out of every Commonwealth country in turn.

“By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.”

Each awardee will receive a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty.

Mohammed said she was “humbled and honoured” by the recognition of her body’s relentless work to financially empower rape and domestic-violence survivors so they live free of abuse and violence.

“Our work is often fraught with challenges, but through it all our survivors have remained my heroes, and this award is dedicated to them. They teach me resilience, grace, courage, and optimism in the midst of conflict.”

She thanked God, the Government of TT, the high commission, PSI Caribbean and all who had provided services, training and funding.

“I dream of a TT where we are each other's keepers and where women, girls, men and boys live free of gender-based violence. Please accept sincerest gratitude from the bottom of my heart."

British High Commissioner Tim Stew said, “Asiya continues to work tirelessly to empower survivors of sexual and domestic abuse, not only in TT, but across the Caribbean region, and soon in Germany.”

He looked forward to presenting Mohammed the honour from The Queen.

“It will make Asiya the 100th Commonwealth Point of Light, joining many others from across the 52 other Commonwealth nations working to bring about change and promote equality in their communities.

“In addition to assisting Asiya to promote her message, I hope this award will inspire young people in this country to be brave and drive change. I know there are many in this country who are proud of Asiya's achievement. I wish her continued strength and success.”