Cropper Foundation hosts writers’ workshop

The Cropper Foundation has launched its 10th residential workshop for Caribbean emerging writers, starting on Sunday in Balandra.

The Creative Writers’ Residency is considered one of the most important and influential writing residencies in the region.

In a statement, the foundation said what makes the worship special is the direct involvement and mentorship of two of the region’s most accomplished literary figures: Professor Emeritus Funso Aiyejina and Dr. Merle Hodge.

“Their leadership and the unique residency structure of the workshop has catalysed some of the highest profile emerging authors from the Caribbean over the last two decades, including: Barbara Jenkins (Winner, Commonwealth -Caribbean- short prize 2010 and 2011); Kei Miller (Winner, Prix Les Afriques 2018); Ruel Johnson (Winner, Guyana Literature Prize 2002 and 2012); Tiphanie Yanique (Winner, Felix Dennis Prize for Best Poetry Collection 2016); Shivanee Ramlochan (shortlisted, 2018 Felix Dennis Award for best first collection); and Danielle Boodoo-Fortune (Winner, 2019 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature – poetry),” the foundation said.

It added that the 2019 cohort of writers are: Kerry Belgrave (Barbados); Shrinagar Indra Francis (T&T); Amir Hall (TT/USA); Amanda Haynes (Barbados); Michelle John (TT); Fawzia Kane (TT/UK); Neala Luna (TT); Kerri McNeil (TT); Rawle Nelson (Guyana); Brendon O’Brien (TT); Keir Roopnarine (TT); and Amilcar Sanatan (TT).

“The members of the 10th Writers’ Workshop will join a literary community of over 180 alumni who have successfully completed the Residency Programme, and will also learn from and workshop with award-winning Caribbean authors and past participants including Kevin Jared Hosein; Shivanee Ramlochan; Rhoda Bharath; Barbara Jenkins; Jannine Horsford; and Professor Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw,” the foundation added.

This year’s workshop is supported by Atlantic LNG, the Massy Foundation, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited, Risk Management Services Ltd, Charran’s Bookstores, Massy Technologies Ltd, Massy Foods Ltd, Massy Machinery Ltd, Massy Motors Ltd, IGT, Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, Methanex Trinidad Ltd, Massy Wood Group, and Massy Gas Products Ltd.

For more information on the Cropper Foundation’s Writing Programme, contact cropp3@thecropperfoundation.org.