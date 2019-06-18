Shot 10-year-old in stable condition

File photo

THE ten-year-old girl who was shot on Independence Square in Port of Spain on Monday remains in a stable condition at hospital as police try to determine why gunmen targeted her uncle, putting her in the line of fire.

Police sources say the child was stabilised shortly after being brought to hospital and she was later interviewed as investigations into the shooting continued.

At about 4.30 pm on Monday, the girl was being put in a car seat by her uncle, identified only by his alias, “Chinee,” outside the HDC apartment block at Duncan Street and Independence Square.

Just then gunmen came up from behind and fired several shots at the girl's uncle, with his car being shot up in the processs. One of the bullets struck the child in her chest.

Her mother who was also in the car, escaped unharmed.