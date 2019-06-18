‘Ministry must obey the law’ After exam cheating probe

THE TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has condemned the Ministry of Education in a media release for refusing to allow a senior TTUTA official to represent three members of the association.

This relates to the ministry’s investigation of a video showing Tranquillity Secondary school students apparently cheating during CSEC examinations in May. After the reports of cheating, the principal and vice principal were investigated.

TTUTA said in a release, “realising that they would be facing an inquisition which could have an impact on their jobs and fearing that they would be made scapegoats for the situation which was outside of their control, both staff members requested union representation as is their right.”

It said a meeting was aborted since the Permanent Secretary objected to TTUTA being present to represent the two staff members from Tranquillity Secondary.

TTUTA described the denial of association representation as a breach of law and views it as an example of the ministry’s disrespect for TTUTA.

“The actions of the Permanent Secretary are in clear breach of Section 74 E of the Education Act and good industrial relations practice,” TTUTA declared, saying the ministry must obey the law, stop paying lip service to stakeholder engagement and stop burying its head in the sand.