Mayaro/ Rio Claro chair back in court on bribery charges

Chairman of the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram faced a magistrate today for a second time charged with soliciting and accepting a bribe of $1,500.

Ram appeared before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine in the Rio Claro Magistrate Court shortly after 9 am.

The first charge alleged Ram being an agent of the State, the chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Corporation on March 31 accepted a bribe of $1,500. The second charge alleged also on the same day he corruptly solicited $1,500. Ram, the councillor for Biche/Charuma, was arrested at his office in Rio Claro by the Anti Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

The charges were laid indictably by Woman Cpl Harewood and Ram was not called upon to plead.

On May 23, Ram first appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Marisa Gomez. He was granted $100,000 bail to cover both charges.

He was represented today by attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Kyle Taclalsingh, instructed by Shaun Teekasingh.

Jagdeo asked for all documents relating to the case to be disclosed.

The matter was adjourned to July 19.