SEA results on June 28

Anthony Garcia

The results of the 2019 Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) will be published on June 28.

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia made the announcement at a news conference at the ministry's office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, on Monday.

Garcia said parents who did not want their children's results to be published could advise the ministry of this in writing. He said the number of parents making this request was miniscule.

Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said as part of the registration process for next year's SEA, parents will be formally given the choice as to whether they want their children's results to be published or not.