Robbery ruled out in Moruga double murder

File photo

POLICE have ruled out robbery as a motive in Tuesday’s double murder at Basse Terre Village, Moruga, where the victims reportedly went to meet a potential car buyer.

Police eventually found the burnt-out shells of the two cars near Moreau Road off Penal Rock Road in Moruga. The area is commonly referred to as "the teak."

Initially, it was believed that Vincent "Waxie" St Bernard, 47, and Dennison Baptiste, 34, were shot and killed for their cars.

A passerby saw the bodies of the men at about 2 pm on Tuesday off Edward Trace and contacted police.

St Bernard, a taxi-driver, worked the La Romaine/ San Fernando route and lived at Station Street in Siparia. Police said Baptiste lived at Blitz Village in Pleasantville.

A police report said the men had gone to sell a car. Baptiste took a friend's black Nissan Sunny B-13 to meet the buyer and St Bernard followed in his Nissan Almera.

Police from Moruga and the Homicide Bureau Region III including ASP Persad and Cpl Smith went to the scene and searched for the killers. At the time, neither the cars nor killers were found leading police to concluded robbery may have been the motive.

But on Wednesday, police went to the forested area at Penal Rock Road where they found the burnt-out shells of the cars.

Homicide police are investigating.