Two accidents cause traffic but no injuries

Screenshot of the road tanker wagon on fire on the Solomon Hochoy Highway yesterday.

TWO separate major road accidents, one involving a dump truck transporting gravel and the other a road tanker wagon transporting fuel, resulted in two massive traffic pile-ups on the Solomon Hochoy Highway this morning.

The first accident occurred at about 10.30am.The driver of the dump truck was heading south along the highway near Claxton Bay when the truck veered off the road and overturned into the median, where the gravel spilled, some of it into the road.

Cars were unable to pass and drivers and passengers had to wait for hours. Firemen were called in to clear the area.

Many people were seen taking photographs and videos with their cell phones.

Moments later a road tanker wagon transporting fuel north near Couva caught a fire. Police said the driver ran for safety when the tanker began to smoke.

Firemen were called into extinguish the fire. This resulted in more massive traffic congestion.

The drivers in both incidents escaped with minor injuries and were taken to the Couva Health Facility, where they were treated and discharged.