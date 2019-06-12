TTEC checking cables After last week's explosion

T&TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook takes a look at the damage done to the road after there was an explosion at the corner of Duke and Abercromby Street last Friday.

THE TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) will be checking other underground electrical cables to ensure there is no repeat of last week's explosion in Port of Spain.

Last Friday, an underground electrical cable exploded at the corner of Duke and Abercromby Streets, near the Hall of Justice and the National Security Ministry.

Speaking with reporters at the Hilton Trinidad on Monday, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said his last communication with TTEC was that repairs to the cable had been completed and TTEC is doing the necessary internal investigations into the cause of the explosion.

He said as part of its investigation, TTEC will also look at what it believes are vulnerable points in its underground cable network, which will permit "some proactive maintenance in those areas."

Le Hunte added this will minimise any similar situations.

Last Friday, National Security Minister Stuart Young told reporters that the incident was not a security threat. Some reports on social media claimed a bomb had exploded outside the Hall of Justice.

On Monday, Le Hunte also said he was satisfied with TTEC's performance as an organisation. Referring to a report which said TTEC was owed $700 million in receivables, Le Hunte explained that receivables are part of any business and the $700 million owed to TTEC must be taken into context with its $3.5 billion in sales. The way TTEC has managed its receivables "benchmarks well when you look at other utility companies around the world," he said.

In the case of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Le Hunte said WASA's receivables and sales are both approximately $700 million. He added that WASA needed to be a bit more aggressive in collecting its receivables.

Le Hunte was the feature speaker at the opening session of the Energy Chamber's 2019 Renewable Energy Conference at the Hilton. The conference concluded yesterday at the same venue.