‘Missing’ teen actually arrested for robbery

An 18-year-old Belmont man who was reported missing by his family was actually arrested for an Arouca robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said the teen was arrested with another 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both of Laventille, at around 6.20 pm on Monday, while they were driving in Barataria.

Police received reports the trio were involved in a robbery in Arouca earlier that afternoon and intercepted their Nissan Tiida. On searching the car, they found four cellphones and a Chinese chopper, believed to be used as the weapon.

They were taken to the Arouca Police Station, where they were questioned.

The teen's mother was worried when her son did not come home and said she last saw him at around 4 pm on Monday, when he told her he was going to meet friends.

She was then told he had been arrested and was being questioned by Arouca police.