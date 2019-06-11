Shotgun and bulletproof vest found in Santa Cruz
Police are attempting to trace the source of a bulletproof vest they found at Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucard, Santa Cruz, yesterday afternoon.
Members of the Santa Cruz CID, were conducting an anti-crime exercise at around 6.20 pm when they got information of a gun hidden in an abandoned lot.
They found a shotgun wrapped in canvas hidden in some bushes and a bulletproof vest with the initials ASSL on the chest.
No one was arrested in relation to the find.
Santa Cruz Police are continuing investigations.
Reply to "Shotgun and bulletproof vest found in Santa Cruz"