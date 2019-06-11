Shotgun and bulletproof vest found in Santa Cruz

Police are attempting to trace the source of a bulletproof vest they found at Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucard, Santa Cruz, yesterday afternoon.

Members of the Santa Cruz CID, were conducting an anti-crime exercise at around 6.20 pm when they got information of a gun hidden in an abandoned lot.

They found a shotgun wrapped in canvas hidden in some bushes and a bulletproof vest with the initials ASSL on the chest.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

Santa Cruz Police are continuing investigations.