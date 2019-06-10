Cop and soldier on wounding charge

Soldier Akim Brewester covers his head as he leaves the Police Southern Division Headquarters. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

A POLICE constable and a soldier appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with maliciously wounding a DJ outside a bar in Ste Madeleine on June 1.

PC Akeel Boyce, 26, and soldier Akim Brewster, 25, were before Magistrate Indar Jagroo to answer the charge of maliciously wounding Kevin Nedd at Manahambre Road.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charge laid by Sgt Prescott.

Prosecutor Sgt Krishna Bedassie told the court the victim suffered five lacerations during the incident.

Bedassie said Nedd was chopped to his head, left palm and back.

He told the magistrate the victim lives near to the policeman and the soldier.

Attorney Ulric Neptune, who represented Brewster, said his client has been a member of the Defence Force for the past four years and nine months.

In his bail application, Neptune said Brewster was also the father of a four-year-old boy.

He said his client was not a flight risk and senior officials at the Defence Force had also given the assurance that Brewster would attend all future court hearings.

Boyce was not represented but told the magistrate he has been a police officer for the past five years.

The magistrate granted the two men $75,000 bail each and warned that they have no contact with the victim directly or indirectly.

They were also ordered to report to the Ste Madeleine Police Station Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm.

The case was adjourned to July 5.