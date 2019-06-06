Jeep Wrangler returns to TT

Guests Noland Murray and Carl Plante take a look at the Jeep Wrangler's cargo space, during the official launch of the 2019 model, hosted by Lifestyle Motors on May 18, 2019. PHOTOS BY ROGER JACOB

The Jeep Wrangler brand has returned to TT after being taken off the market in 2015. On May 18 the improved Wrangler was formally re-introduced by brand manager Lifestyle Motors Ryan Peyrau.

"The Jeep Wrangler is arguably the most recognised vehicle on both American and international roads. The fundamental look and off-road ability haven’t changed in over 70 years. The all-new 2019 Jeep Wrangler builds on a sculptural design that is immediately recognisable with its traditional Jeep heritage. The Wrangler’s new exterior design is bold and rugged with a wide stance and lowered beltline with larger windows for better outward visibility, especially out on the trails," Peyrau told those in attendance.

He said the Jeep design team has given the legendary seven-slot grille an updated look that now shows both of the outer grille slats intersecting with the headlights, while the top of the keystone-shaped grille has been gently swept back for improved aerodynamics. "In a nutshell we have been given even more legendary Jeep four by four capability, a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options and loaded with safety features and advanced technology."

Peyrau said the 2019 Jeep Wrangler is all about fun and freedom, and incorporates the classic Jeep design and engineering with removable top and doors, allowing for a true open-air experience.