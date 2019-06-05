Watchman praises Rio, Shadow

Watchman in full flight.

GARY CARDINEZ

WAYNE HAYDE aka Watchman in the calypso circles heaped praises on Trinidad Rio and the late calypsonian Winston "Shadow" Bailey as two of the most unique calypsonians ever.

Hayde who has been working with the United Nations (UN) for the past two decades was in Trinidad to celebrate the 44th anniversary of his entry into the Police Service with his “batch”. He performed as a special guest at Monarchs on the Avenue, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, recently.

Hayde, who prefers to be called Watchman, started his session with the popular Attack with Full Force and the entire audience sang every word with him. He told the audience he was all over the world three times and was very pleased to be among his calypsonian friends like Rio and Twiggy to name a few.

He also heaped praises on Duane O’Connor for his vision to run a business like Monarchs. “He is a young calypsonian taking the risk to venture into this type of business.”

The once fearless calypsonian also commented on another calypsonian taking his sobriquet. Alana Sinnette-Khan is also known as Lady Watchman. She performed before Watchman so he had a first-hand view of the talent. Sinnette-Khan went on stage to reply to Watchman. She told him the name was given to her by Sugar Aloes when he saw her perform.

"He said I looked like Watchman. My deceased brother told me Aloes was right and so I adopted the sobriquet," Sinnette-Khan said.

Watchman continued his session with Panday Needs Glasses and Sing Mr Watchman Sing. He then told the audience it was not until he joined the UN he started to sing calypsoes from other calypsonians. “When I in the middle of the dessert with nothing to do and nowhere to go, the music is all I have. That is how I know how unique Rio and Shadow are. I will not attempt to sing one of their songs.”

He then performed Slippers by Penguin and had the audience singing along again. Watchman has lost none of his stage persona even though he has not performed on stage for so long. When he finished his session he posed for photos with all his fans.

Also on the cast that evening were Karen Eccles, Twiggy, Marvellous Marva and Lady Watchman who all performed very credible and the audience showed great appreciation. Eunice Peters did MC duties while music was supplied by Cummings and the Wailers with a guest appearance by Vincent Rivers.