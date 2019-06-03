TTMA helps Aranguez farmers

TTMA president Franka Costelloe gives a hamper to a young farmer in Aranguez yesterday. PHOTO COURTESY TTMA

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) yesterday gave relief hampers to some of the farmers in Aranguez who were adversely affected by the severe dry season experienced across the country.

The association, in a release said that it believes food security is essential for any country's survival and prosperity and it also believes in supporting local farmers.

Since the inception of the Proudly T&T initiative, the TTMA has sought to lead by example, assisting through generous donations of its members, persons affected by floods at the end of last year.

Similar to when support is given to locally manufactured goods, more local production of produce will in turn reduce the food import bill. The increase in local production will in turn decrease the foreign exchange leaving our shores and relieve the already strained foreign exchange reserves in Trinidad and Tobago.

It is the hope that the TTMA’s support for these farmers, understanding the importance of food security to a country, will inspire other private entities to step up and offer their support. The TTMS said if anyone is interested in donating resources to these and other farmers, they can contact Barath Rampersad at 736-5280.