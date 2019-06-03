Missing man found dead, siblings afraid to tell their mother

Mahareshi Ru Seecharan

UNAWARE that her youngest son who went missing was murdered, an 86-year-old woman was in a jovial mood today thinking that a tent being pitched in front of her Mc Bean, Couva home was for a prayer service.

Fearing that her health will take a toll for the worse, relatives said that they did not know just yet, how to tell the tragic news to the mother of 13 that the tent being pitched was to facilitate wake and funeral of her murdered son Mahareshi Ru Seecharan,41.

Mahareshi who went missing on Friday, the body was found on Sunday evening in a drain in Carlsen Field central Trinidad.

“We don’t know how to tell her but we have to try our best to tell her.” one son, Roopnarine Seecharan told Newsday.

On Friday, Mahareshi left his home and did not return. Investigators also found his car crashed off the roadway of the Sir Solomon Highway in a drain in Chaguanas.

His hands were tied and his body submerged in water. Seecharan lived with his mother and brother Deonath.According to a police report, Mahareshi left home and told his mother he would return shortly as he was accustomed doing. Mahareshi sold haberdashery and worked his car as private for hire.

Police believe Seecharn was beaten to death, tied up by his attacker who robbed him of his car before dumping his body into the drain.

Mahareshi was the youngest child and shared a close bond with his mother who has several medical problems, Roopnarine said.

He said his mother knows that Mahareshi is missing and is praying for him to return home since Friday. “We told her we are having a praying service here. This is what she thinks the tents are for. We have not told her yet that they found him and he was murdered.”

Roopnarine said he and his siblings do not know how to tell their mother. “We know we have to tell her but right now we don’t know how. She is not well and this will be very hard for her.”

As he spoke during the interview, his mother also unaware of the conversation smiled and waved. An autopsy is expected to be done tommorow at the Forensic Science Centre. Homicide Region Three are investigating.