Illegals handed over

AS THE registration process began yesterday, 40 Venezuelans, including children and infants, who were found hiding in the bush in a makeshift camp in Erin on Thursday, were handed over to the Immigration Division.

Newsday learned that the men, women, and children may be given the opportunity to register today. Up until yesterday evening they were being processed at the Immigration Division south office.

Police said the youngest was 18 months old.

Police believe several boats arrived in the country on Wednesday night and Thursday morning bringing the Venezuelans.

Earlier this month, 101 Venezuelans were also found at a makeshift camp at Beach Road in Santa Flora, including ten children.

Some of the children had insect bites.

Registration is open to any Venezuelan in TT legally (as a visitor) or illegally.

Those who have permanent residency, citizenship or a work permit do not need to register.