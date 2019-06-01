‘El Culón’ gets 5 years Venezuelan gangleader jailed for arms, ammo

VENEZUELAN gang leader Darwin Garcia Gibori, nicknamed “El Culón,” who was held in Trinidad with guns and ammunition, has been jailed for five years by a Point Fortin magistrate. On completiing his prison term, he will be deported.

El Culón, who is wanted in his home country for multiple murders, was jailed on Tuesday by magistrate Alicia Chankar. The magistrate read the charges that Gibori one of which stated he two guns and ammunition without being the holder of a firearms user’s licence.

Another charge was that he entered the country illegally at an unknown place and unknown port of entry and failed to report to an immigration officer as required by law. Through a Spanish interpreter, Gibori pleaded guilty to all charges.

El Culón (Big Bottom) had been identified by police as the leader of the notorious Evander gang,which operates in Tucupita, the capital of Delta Amacuro State.

Apart from multiple murders, El Culón is wanted by the Venezuelan authorities for drug trafficking, kidnappings and other offences. He had two gunshot wounds to his stomach when police nabbed him at a house at Point Fortin. It is not known if he was shot in Trinidad or in Venezuela.

On the charge of having guns he was sentenced to 36 months with hard labour. On the ammunition charge, he was sentenced to 12 months. He was sentenced to another 12 months for entering the country illegally. The magistrate ordered the sentences to run consecutively.