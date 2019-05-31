North Coast magic

The larger-than-life characters from Peter Minshall thrilled the audience at North Coast Jazz on Saturday.

THE North Coast Jazz got off to a dramatic opening with Peter Minshall’s Callaloo Company characters dressed in white and dancing to tassa drums as they moved across the Sir Solomon Hochoy Park, Blanchisseuse, in brilliant sunshine.

The characters included pigeon-headed figures, pierrot grenades and the “children of Tan Tan and Saga Boy”. They created a lot of excitement on Saturday at the third edition of the North Coast Jazz. Organisers of North Coast Jazz went over the top with their presentation and music this year. The organisers paid tribute to the late calypsonian Winston “Shadow” Bailey and rapso artiste Karega Mandela, who is from Blanchisseuse, for his contribution to the community. Three artistes from Tobago were also featured and they gave exceptional performances. Pannist Natasha Joseph, the Kashiff Wilson Kwartet and Sharon Phillips delighted the audience. Phillips, in particular, had patrons spellbound with her singing and delivery.

When Sharlan Bailey took the stage, he performed several of his father Shadow’s hit songs and as part of its gesture to honour Shadow, the North Coast Jazz committee presented Sharlan with a framed picture of his father.

Performances also came from Mya Scott who was backed by Dean Williams and Friends and the final act, rapso group 3canal sang hit after hit and had the entire park dancing.