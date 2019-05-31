Don’t change mid-stream

THE EDITOR: There is a fever mounting in the country that is diagnosed as election mode. Exorbitant promises are being made, grandiose projects are being formulated. Accusations and insults fill the air.

Now there is an old adage which says that “you don’t change horses in mid-stream.” Excellent advice. But it sometimes happens that because of a stupid decision you may be toppled from your horse.

Mid-stream or mid-term for a sitting government in TT is two and a half years. The leader of the Opposition UNC has been trying to goad the PNM into calling an early election. What a traumatic exercise in a traumatic time that would be.

The challenge was sensibly rejected. I write this to suggest to the people of TT that given the enormous mess which the PNM inherited, five years are totally inadequate to put this country back on sound financial footing.

In all fairness, mid-stream for this sitting government would be five years. And so, control the fever. Do not make the horrendous mistake of starting all over again under the same UNC.

For heaven’s sake, do not change horses in the mid-stream come 2020. The country simply cannot afford it.

TYRONE EVANS, Belmont