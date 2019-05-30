Man gets bail on charge for burning boy, 3

A Marabella man who allegedly burnt the hands of a three-year-old boy over a lit stove was yesterday granted $60,000 bail.

Marcus John was also granted a cash alternative of $15,000 when he reappeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

He had been in police custody since April.

John faced additional charges of hitting the child in his eye and mouth. The alleged offenses stemmed from an incident where the child was unable to write a letter of the alphabet.

The charges were laid indictably by police constable Nicole St John of the Child Protection Unit and John was not called upon to plead.

He was represented by attorney Subhas Panday.

The magistrate ordered that John have no contact with the child and stay 150 feet away.

The case was adjourned to June 18.