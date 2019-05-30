Emergency landing at Piarco

Newsday has received reports that a flight from Venezuelan airline, Venezolana was forced to make an emergency landing today after its captain heard a loud sound and the engine lost power.

The flight was Venezolana AW 1303 there were approximately 79 to 80 people on board including crew.

Newsday was told the flight’s captain heard a loud sound and realised that the aircraft’s engine was losing power. The paper was also told that the flight was leaving Port of Spain and was heading to Caracas when this occurred.

Venezolana is a low-cost Venezuelan airline with a fleet size of five aircraft.

Look out for more as more information comes to Newsday.