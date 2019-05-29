Shorter work day, week will save jobs

THE EDITOR: The First Industrial Revolution used water and steam power to mechanise production. The second used electric power to create mass production. The third used electronics and information technology to automate production. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.

This change is happening at an exponential rate while the pace of others was linear. Artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, 3D printing and advanced communication have made many workers obsolete.

In October 1884, during the Second Industrial Revolution, a convention held by the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions unanimously set May 1,1886, as the date by which the eight-hour work day would become standard. In the US 350,000 workers went on strike to demand the change. It led to the deaths of eight people on May 4 during a riot in Chicago.

The point is labour conditions did not match the technological era but the unions demanded the nescessary change. I believe another shortening of the work day and week is needed because the available technology can increase productivity; otherwise millions will be unemployed (globally) in the near future.

In TT many jobs such as call centre workers, fast food workers, receptionists will become obsolete.

I believe in preventing a problem instead of expensive remedies. If the effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on labour (workers) is not assessed, the results will be unpredictable.

BRIAN E PLUMMER via e-mail