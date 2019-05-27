Don’t tax thehybrid vehicles

THE EDITOR: I am deeply concerned about Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s recent statements about imposing taxes on hybrid vehicles of a particular size.

For those who are still unsure about what a hybrid vehicle is, the Union of Concerned Scientists describes it as a vehicle that has an internal combustion engine – akin to normal cars – but also has an electric motor and battery. Hybrids are therefore more fuel efficient, resulting in savings for their owners and, perhaps more importantly, less pollution.

While I understand the economic challenges our country faces, I think imposing this tax is retrograde. Imbert complains of people seeking their personal interest by purchasing hybrids but we want people to switch for the betterment of the country.

We also want TT to develop in a sustainable way. To this end, government decisions should not only have an economic agenda but also environmental and social ones.

As a UN member state since 1962, TT has committed to governance that is in line with the sustainable development goals. Our UN profile states that we have “embarked upon setting a robust and prudent development agenda to successfully navigate the country back to socio-economic prosperity.”

Let us not be short-sighted Mr Minister, these cars should be the most affordable option.

MALIYA RABATHALY via e-mail