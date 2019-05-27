Amusing prediction

THE EDITOR: I offer no sympathy to the US Embassy in its attempt to salvage a forlorn scrap of credibility in the wake of prolonged US failure to achieve regime change in Venezuela. The US government and all its agencies, including the CIA, have tried everything, diabolically so, and everything has failed.

The embassy brought down to Port of Spain a propaganda scholar whose forlorn prediction of the inevitable fall of the Nicolas Maduro government can, at best, amuse.

He would have better served the cause of truth if he had instead directed his attention to the implications of failure in Venezuela, Syria, Crimea, and elsewhere, for the now inevitable decline of Pax Americana and its eventual replacement by an even more diabolical Pax Judaica.

IMRAN N HOSEIN via e-mail