Udecott hires Spanish firm for Kings Wharf project

An excavator clears an area along Kings Wharf, San Fernando as part of the waterfront development project. Udecott has announced DravoSA Ltd, a firm from Madrid, Spain has been awarded the contract to reclaim 3.8 hectares of land. PHOTOS BY LINCON HOLDER

DRAVOSA Ltd, a company from Madrid, Spain, has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of the reclamation of 3.8 hectares of land at Kings Wharf, San Fernando.

The reclamation is required to facilitate key projects on the redevelopment of the San Fernando Waterfront, Udecott, one of the main executing agencies for this project, said in a statement on Friday.

Udecott said design works for the reclamation has started and will be completed within the last quarter of 2019. However, it gave no value for this project.

An internet search showed DravoSA has international experience in dredging and marine works in ports. Searches to establish whether it had a work history with TT, came up blank and a Udecott official could not say if the company had done work in TT before.

The reclamation is among the projects to be delivered by Udecott. Its portfolio also includes the mixed-use development of Lady Hailes Avenue to provide middle income housing on the waterfront with space for commercial elements within the development.

This project, Udecott said, will be executed via a public/private partnership arrangement and proposals are being evaluated.

Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms, manager, corporate communications, said proposals are also being evaluated for the establishment of the Hatters’ Beach fishing facility.

She said this facility is envisioned to advance the economic and commercial growth and revitalise the city.

Udecott has also undertaken restoration of Plaza San Carlos, the area where the historic Rodriguez Building, which once housed the San Fernando post office, still stands. The area was named after the patron saint of humility Charles Borromeo ­– the former archbishop of Milan who is credited with significant reforms in the Catholic church.

Stapleton-Whyms said the evaluation of the historic buildings with the aim of restoration has started and will also enhance and rejuvenate the northern area of Kings Wharf.

Other projects included in the redevelopment, which is to be done in phases, are being planned and executed by other state agencies. These include the restoration of the sea wall, widening of Lady Hailes Avenue, construction of a boardwalk along the waterfront and construction of a multi-storey car park.

The project has been languishing for years under several administrations, but San Fernando West MP, Attorney General Faris al-Rawi is promising that the project will be completed in his term of office.