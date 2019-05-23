Optician feared drowned

COAST Guard divers searched the sea at King’s Wharf, San Fernando yesterday in search of optician Harry Samaroo, even as friends and relatives waited with optimism on the shoreline.

Samaroo, 69, of Phillipine, South Trinidad, went missing on Tuesday morning and is feared drowned.

Fellow swimmers said Samaroo went for his normal morning swim at 6 o’clock.

When he did not surface sometime later, a report was made to the San Fernando police.

The assistance of the Coast Guard was sought in searching for him, but the search was called off on Tuesday at dusk.

Divers returned to the wharf on Wednesday but there was no sign of Samaroo

The search is expected to continue today.