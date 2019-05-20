Fine, compensation for planasse, ganja

DANIEL JHAGROO, 25, had marijuana and a cutlass on Friday, a combination which eventually landed him behind bars and yesterday, before a magistrate.

Jhagroo, of SS Erin Road, Debe, pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court, to planassing Ravendra Rajkumar, 25, with the cutlass. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and marijuana.

The magistrate heard from police prosecutor Ramdath Phillip that at about 1 pm, PCs Sankar and Singh of the Barrackpore police were on patrol along Derrick Road, Debe, when they spotted Jhagroo holding a cutlass upright and waving it.

Rajkumar was also nearby, Phillip said, and it appeared Jhagroo had plannassed him.

The police confronted Jhagroo, who said, “Boss, oh God, this is a ongoing thing.”

Rajkumar told the police he had been dealt some blows with the cutlass. The police searched Jhagroo and found a plastic bag of marijuana in his pocket which weighed 1.59 grammes.

Jhagroo was arrested and taken to the Barrackpore Police Station, where he spent the weekend.

Connor fined him $500 for having the marijuana, $1,000 for having the cutlass and $400 for assaulting Rajkumar. He was also ordered to pay Rajkumar compensation of $1,500 by Friday.