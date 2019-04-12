Cops rescue 4 abducted V’zuelans

File photo

THE Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Western Division police have rescued four Venezuelans who were reportedly kidnapped.

Police said the rescue took place around 11.50 am yesterday at a house in Union Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

Missing-persons reports had been filed at the St James Police Station after two of the women did not return to where they were staying after leaving earlier in the day to look for apartments to rent in St James.

Acting on intelligence, officers went to the house in Diego Martin, where they rescued four women being held hostage. They have since arrested three men for kidnapping, robbery and sexually assaulting those women.

Several police units are now involved in this investigation.