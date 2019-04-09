80 per cent of companies not registered with EMA

ENVIRONMENTAL Management Authority (EMA) managing director Hayden Romano said 80 percent of established companies are not registered under the Water Pollution Rules, which are governed by the authority.

Addressing stakeholders at a consultation on the Water Pollution Rules today, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham TT)) at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's, Romano said while the figure is alarming, a lot of the 80 per cent are very small establishments.

Romano said approximately 970 companies are adhering to the water pollution rules.

“If we look at the potential of over 5,000 companies that should be registered based on an inventory that was done by the EMA in 2014, we have just about 968 that are registered. We are just around 20 per cent of companies registered with the EMA.

“There are a lot of restaurants, a lot of bars and yes they maybe polluting but we think we have captured in the 20 per cent the major polluters in terms of point’s sources of pollution.”