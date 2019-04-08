New leased ferry costing $271,000 a day

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE PRIME Minister says the cost per day to lease the Jean de la Valette is $35,500 euros (about TT$271,000).

He was responding to a prime minister's question in the House Monday.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee asked the cost of relocating the vessel to TT.

Rowley replied: "The breakout of that figure from the cost is not available to me ,but if the member asks the question in the appropriate way, it can be made available. That was not part of the original question, so I don't have that figure."

On the estimated cost of dredging to accommodate the vessel, Rowley replied engineering works were currently being done.

Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan asked whether any feasibility study had been done for the construction of port facilities in Toco.

Rowley said the plan under way included preparation for the improvement of the roadway and there was an Environmental Impact Assessment for the port in Toco. On feasibility, he said Government has spoken directly to the people of Grande Riviere, Toco, Matelot, Rampanalgas and Sangre Grande.

"All of whom by public mandate have authorised this Government to improve the physical infrastructure and bring them into the economy of TT."

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked if any economic feasibility study had been done and, if so, what was the return on investment.

Rowley replied it was not a matter of return on investment in actual dollars and centres but was about creating the infrastructure, as extensive studies showed this was the part of the country with the lowest earnings and lowest opportunities for economic advancement owing to poor infrastructure.