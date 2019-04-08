Murdered V’zuelan asylum-seeker may be buried in TT

Alexander Cedeno Roroba, the Venezuelanwho was murdered in Woodbrook last Thursday, may be buried in TT if no relatives come forward to claim his body, a staff member at a funeral home said.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James this morning, a funeral home worker said Roroba's body had been at the centre since he was killed and no relatives have come forward to identify it.

They said in such cases bodies are kept at the centre for up to two weeks before eventually being given a funeral sponsored by the government.

An investigator at the St James Police Station said it was unlikely any family would come to Trinidad to claim Roroba's body, given the social unrest in Venezuela.

No motive has been established for the killing, but a man in his early twenties has been detained.