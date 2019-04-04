Missing man believed to have been killed in Venezuela

A Moruga man kidnapped at sea and taken to Venezuela in February, is believed to have been killed recently in that country. An image of the body of Adrian Hospedales, 28, who lived in Gran Chemin has been circulating on social media. He was a former soldier and a fisherman, villagers said. He often visited Venezuela and spoke Spanish.Hospedales was one of three fishermen who, on February 3, went fishing off the coast in Moruga and Spanish-speaking men snatched them. Two of the men, ages 29 and 22, were released about a week later.