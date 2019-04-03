Man shot in Chaguaramas

A man was shot twice at his Alcan Bay, Chaguaramas, home earlier today.

Police said the man who is known to police, was at his home at around 6.30 am when he was shot in his back and neck by a gunman.

Residents in the area heard the gunfire and called police. Members of the Western Division were called in and the man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was last listed in critical condition.