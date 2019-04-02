Public to be consulted on new terminal

ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago

A public consultation on plans for a new terminal building and supporting infrastructure for the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point, Tobago has been scheduled for Friday at Rovanel’s Resort and Conference Centre.

This comes on the heels of a peaceful protest by people from the Canaan/ Bon-Accord district last Thursday, as residents highlighted their frustration over the silence of the authorities on the process.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (NIDCO) has been mandated by the Government to oversee and manage the project. In a press release on Monday, NIDCO said as part of the process for obtaining a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC), the stakeholder meeting was planned.