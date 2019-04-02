Police comment on massage parlour rape Employers must make staff role clear

St Joseph police are still on the hunt for a man who raped the 18-year-old secretary of a St Joseph massage parlour on Saturday morning.

Police said the woman began work after responding to a newspaper advertisement for a vacancy. She started work on Saturday as a secretary, but her boss told her they were short-staffed and she would have to give a massage to one of the parlour's clients.

She went to the room and was overpowered by the man, who began raping her before she could fight him off. He then ran away.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, a senior officer in the Northern Division said while prospective employees should use their discretion when taking a job, employers also had a responsibility to be open with staff on their roles and expectations.

He said while this massage parlour was a legitimate business, there were others that served as a front for prostitution and it was important that potential workers take the time to learn more about their job and avoid any illegal activities.

"Some people just take a job without asking the right questions. It's important as a worker that you know what you're getting yourself into before you start any kind of work that involves massages, because some places are just a front for the sex trade.

"Employers also need to be clear on what they expect their staff to do. There shouldn't be any kind of confusion over what is required of them, and if the employee isn't comfortable, they should just walk away."

Last November a 19-year-old Chaguanas man was arrested when he tried to rape a 19-year-old woman who responded to a newspaper advertisement for a waitress in a restaurant.