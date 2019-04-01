End stigma surrounding periods

THE #EndPeriodPoverty initiative, which was officially launched in TT last week, is aimed at ensuring "getting one's period is not oppressive, the stigma associated with it is removed and starting a new era of awareness and support for our young women".

This is the hope of brand ambassador, radio and television personality, Whitney Husbands. The launch was held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

The international drive was initiated by Always, producers of feminine sanitary products, in March 2018 in the United Kingdom, USA and Canada, and has so far seen millions of feminine sanitary napkins being distributed to school girls.

Husbands spoke of adversities facing girls and young women, globally, who lack the means to access sanitary products.

"In South Sudan, many school girls use old cloths, goat skins or nothing at all each month they are on their period. In Nepal, some girls live in sheds or huts when they have their period, a practice which has claimed lives. In TT we do not yet have firm statistics, but can only imagine the circumstances of those women and girls who live below the poverty line and cannot afford to buy products like pads and tampons."

In a bid to address this need, local distributors of Always, Proctor and Gamble –Alstons Marketing Company (AMCO) has partnered with non-governmental organisation, Kids in Need of Direction (KIND), to see almost 120,000 pads distributed to over 25 secondary schools across the country.

The organisations were provided a list of secondary schools, mostly in rural areas, by the Ministry of Education.

School supervisor, Simone Haynes-Noel, who spoke on behalf of the Education ministry, said the promotion of life skills, which falls under her ministry's Health and Family Life Education program, is part of the core curriculum for forms one to three, at secondary schools nationwide.

Haynes-Noel, also highlighted the importance of educating youths on growth and development and self awareness even before the onset of puberty.

As such, she said, the ministry's curriculum educates and sensitises primary school students on issues such as body parts, bodily changes and puberty.

Jill de Bourg, general manager for KIND, who is charged with ensuring distribution of the products to the earmarked schools, said they are also in the process of gathering statistics about students affected by the lack of sanitary napkins nationwide.

"The stigma and taboo that still surround periods, can force young girls to miss school during their periods each month, which can directly impact on their academic performance. It is a fundamental right that girls should be able to focus on their education and their future without being worried about or embarrassed by their periods."

Proctor and Gamble was represented by marketing manager, Donna de Verteuil, and business unit head, Kevan Maharaj.

Maharaj said the drive would not end with a one-time school distribution, but called on the public to join the cause.

From March 25 to June 25, Always has committed to donating one sanitary napkin for every purchase of their product.

Also advocating the cause are young public figures and social media "influencers" Jade Campbell, gymnast Thema Williams, Dr Anasha Tewari-Bridgelal, DJ Charlotte and Roxy and Paris James.

The campaign is also scheduled to be launched soon in Jamaica, where over 170,000 sanitary napkins will be donated.