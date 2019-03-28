Special Olympics athletes to be rewarded for each medal

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe (right) meets a member of the Special Olympics TT team during last week's reception at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport.

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe says Special Olympic athletes who participated in the recent games in Abu Dhabi will be rewarded for each medal.

During a post-Cabinet press conference, Cudjoe said each athlete would be rewarded $12,000 for gold medals, $6,000 for silver medals and $3,000 for bronze medals.

She said Cabinet had taken the decision to include Special Olympics athletes in the national sports policy's athletes incentive programme.

The athletes' medal haul at the Special Olympics World Games was 57 medals – 19 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze.

This amounts to a reward payout of $387,000.