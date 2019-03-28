4 years’ hard labour for LLB thief

A 50-year-old Diego Martin man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday to face the charge of stealing groceries from a store on the Diego Martin Highway on Monday.

Gary Lewis appeared before Nizam Khan in the Port of Spain Magistrates Eleventh Court to face the charges of stealing a case of canned Angostura LLB drinks, a case of Coca-Cola, 30 lighters, 15 cigarettes, hemp, wrapping paper, a box of coconut milk and cash from the store of Meena Balram.

Lewis was caught in the act, when police were called to the store in time to see Lewis crawling out of a hole at the side of the shop. When asked by the police if he was the owner, Lewis said, "No, boss. I was just getting some things to eat."

Lewis pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. He has 20 convictions for similar offences and ten pending matters for narcotics.

Asked to comment, Lewis pleaded for the magistrate to show leniency. He admitted he suffered with drug abuse in the past and promised he would not make the same mistakes again, if given a fine and a non-custodial sentence.

Court prosecutor Karene Boxill objected, saying imprisonment was the appropriate sentence, given Lewis' criminal record.

Before passing sentence, Khan told Lewis robbery of stores was a prevalent offence and explained the seriousness of the crime.

"Businesses must be able to operate freely without any problems, and this scourge has really oppressed our society. Acts like these pose a serious threat not just to business people, but the public. It's very negative for our nation.

"You need to get some help with your drug problems."

Lewis was sentenced to four years' hard labour. The complainant, PCKeston James was commended for his work and the court ordered that the police should award him $500.