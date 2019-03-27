Police investigating prison link to Carapo killings

Allister Campbell, 40, was gunned down at his Unity Road, Carapo, home earlier this morning. His death is believed to be connected to the murder of 39-year-old Arnold Joseph, at Pinewood Drive, yesterday.

Police are investigating a suspected link between a high-profile prisoner and two Carapo killings this week – the most recent one took place at around 9.10 am today.

Police said Allister Campbell, 42, was found shot to death inside his Unity Lane, Carapo, home by a relative who went to check on him.

Investigators believe Campbell's murder may have been linked to yesterday's murder of 39-year-old Arnold Joseph in Pinewood Drive, Carapo, and said the person organising the killings might be behind bars.

Campbell's murder is the third murder in Carapo in one week and the fourth for the year thus far.