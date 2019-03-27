Deliverymen robbed: Van, TV stolen

Two deliverymen for Premium Supply Distributors Ltd, were robbed of a panel van and a Westinghouse smart TV while making a delivery Tuesday morning in Arima.

Police said at around 9.30 the men were instructed to deliver the television to Cleaver Heights, but on reaching a house at Mongolia Drive, three men approached the van, said it was a robbery and took the van which was still containing the television set.

The men were robbed of their phones and a total of $510.

They then made a report and police visited the scene. Police viewed CCTV footage from one of the houses and found the van abandoned on Recreation Ground Road, Arima.

It was then taken to the Arima Police Station for processing.