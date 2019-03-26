N Touch
Tuesday 26 March 2019
Man orders meal, robs restaurant

Police are on the hunt for a man who posed as a customer and ordered a meal, then robbed an Arouca restaurant yesterday afternoon.

Newsday understands at around 2.40 pm, the man walked into the restaurant on Victoria Street, Arouca, and ordered bhagi rice and stew chicken.

When it was time to pay, the man lifted his shirt to show the waitress a gun and told her to give him "everything." He stole $700 and a J5 Cell phone before running away.

