Tobago’s Aqua Force ready for Pan-Am Championship

FLASHBACK: In this file photo,Team Aquaforce,of Tobago, competes at the Annual Dragon Boat Festival, at Pigeon Point, Tobago, on June 16,2018.

TOBAGO-BASED Dragon Boat Team Aqua Force are full of confidence as they are preparing for the Pan-American Club Crew Championship to be held over the weekend, at the Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago.

Secretary of the Club, Darren Moore-Sampson said, “Aqua Force's preparation has been going fine thus far. We are all excited to utilise the new boats, we are carded to train with them today. We cannot say how the boats are feeling as yet but we need to get a feel for them because they are structured differently to the boats we are accustomed training on.”

Moore-Sampson continued, “We are very excited because it is an international competition and a well-recognised regatta. We know there are some formidable opponents both from TT as well as overseas. The most we can do is prepare and put our best foot forward.”

He concluded, “I know for sure the team is going all out and put its best foot forward. We know when we come out the water on Sunday; we would have done our very best.”

Aqua Force were founded over five years ago and they competed at the last Pan American Games 2015 held in Canada. The Tobago team will be participating on Sunday in the Premier Open 200 Metres. There will be participating teams from across the Pan-American region of Canada, USA, Panama, Puerto Rico.